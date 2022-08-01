Positron Emission Example 1

now, based on that, let's answer these two questions. It says right balance nuclear equations for each of the following positron emissions. So again, you're positron will be a product. So here we're dealing with uranium to 35 uranium is you on your periodic table. It's gonna have an atomic number of 92. We emit a positron. So this is gonna be 2 35 and 91 plus one. It gives me 92 so 91 would be P a. Now, next one is radon, which is RN. Okay. Radan has an atomic number of 86. We admit a positron. So now the elements still gonna be 2. 22 and 85 plus one gives me the 86. So that's act idiom. Okay, so these would be two examples off our positron emission

