Radioactive Half-Life Example 1

Here, we're told that sodium 20 for a radioisotope used in examining human circulation has a half life of about 15 days, approximately what percentage of a sample remain after three months. If a month is considered 30 days. All right. So, they're asking for the percentage remaining. Remember? The percentage remaining is just your fraction remaining, so .5 to the end Times 100%. Here, we have to figure out how many half lives have occurred. So here we're going to say three months have passed and each month is 30 days. So that's three times 30. So that's a total of 90 days have occurred. Each half life is 15 days. So, if I do 90 divided by 15, it gives me back. six. That is the number of half lives that have occurred. So then all we do here is we're gonna say five To the six times Equals 15625%. This is the percentage remaining of my radio isotope.

