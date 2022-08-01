Radioactive Half-Life Concept 1

here, we're going to say that half life, which uses the variable T sub half is the amount of time required for half Or 50% of a radio isotope to decay. Now, radioisotope is just the isotopic version of an element that has an unstable nucleus and emits radiation as a decades here are going to say that the radioactive the kid, an unknown radioisotope with a half life of one day is displayed, asked. So here in half life is one day, which means that after one day, half of my substance will be gone. So let's say that we're starting out with some unknown isotope. Remember isotope, your ex is the symbol A is a mass number and Z is the atomic number. Let's say that we're starting out with 10 grands of it. Nothing has happened yet. So 0/2 lives have occurred. So initially I'm starting out with 100% of my substance. Now one day is allowed to pass. And remember here a half life is equal to a day. Now half lives are not always one day, they vary based on the element. So after one day I've lost half of my substance. So now I only have five grand's left, So 1/2 life is passed and all I have left is 50%. I've lost half of what I had another day passes, so I've lost another half. So I had five to begin with. Another day passes. So now I have only half of that left, so 2.5. That means two half lives have passed so far, and I only have 25% remaining. Remember 100% was 10 g, and I only have 2.5 g And then one more half life passes. So now I'm losing another half of this, 2.5, Leaving me with 1.25. So three life, three half lives have passed, and now I only have 12.5% remaining of the original amount I started with. So this is how half life works and to keep going and going and going, I can go to 1/4 half life. Why would lose another half of this? Okay, so that's the way you have to understand half life. It's the amount of time it takes to lose half or 50% of my starting material.

Hide transcripts