Radioactive Half-Life Concept 2

with half. Like we can also determine the amount of radio isotope remaining. He was going to say the fraction percentage and final amount of radioisotope after each half life can be calculated by different means. Alright, so first we have our fraction formula. This just tells us the fraction remaining of my initial amount Here. That would just be .5 to the end. The .5 comes from the fact that a half life is a half And when you punch a half into your calculator gives you back .5 end is just the number of half lives. One important thing to remember about this is if you also also multiply the fraction remaining value by 100%, that will give you the percentage remaining of the radio isotopes. So keep that in mind. You can calculate either the fraction remaining or the percentage remaining. Now we also have our final amount formula. This tells me how much of my final amount is actual remaining. Not a fraction of a percent but an actual amount. Let's say. You started out with 100 g of a substance. You can use this formula to tell you how much of that 100 g is remaining. So here this would just be brackets with I this would be your initial amount Times what we just saw, our fractional remaining, our fraction remaining, which is .5 to the end. So you can use either formula if you're trying to find either the fraction percentage or final amount remaining for radio isotope.

