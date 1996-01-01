Gamma Emission Concept 1

Hey guys in this new video, we're gonna take a look at gamma emissions. So here we're gonna say gamma radiation is related to the electromagnetic spectrum. Now, we're gonna say here, gamma rays have the highest energy and therefore they have the lowest or shortest wavelength and then they have the highest frequency. Mhm. So remember you have to remember from electromagnetic spectrum theory that when it comes to energy, energy and frequency are directly proportional. All that means is if one is high, the other one would be high. But when it comes to wavelength, wavelength is inversely proportional to the both of them. All that means is that wavelength is the opposite of the other two. If they're high it's low If it's high they're low. So it's the complete opposite of frequency and energy. And remember wavelength is just the distance From one wave to another wave. Where frequency is how many waves do you get within 1/2? So if your distance between waves, the crest, the tops of them is very large. That means you don't get many waves in a second. But if the wavelengths are very small, if the distance between them is very small, You can cram a bunch of them in within 1/2. Okay, so then you would say the frequency is extremely high and the energy is high. Gamma rays have the highest behind cosmic rays, cosmic rays would actually be a little bit higher than gamma rays. We usually don't hear about this in lecture. But in lecture, So strictly lecture, we're gonna say gamma rays have the highest energy and therefore they have the highest frequency and therefore the lowest or shortest wavelength. If you went beyond just general, kem you go into physics and other higher level sciences. They start talking about cosmic rays, which are then even higher than gamma rays. But for right now, just focused on the simple electromagnetic spectrum, gamma rays are going to have the highest energy.

