Gamma Emission Example 1

Now if we go to this example, it says which of the following represents an element that has experienced a gamma emission. Here we have electron configurations for elements. Remember the normal pattern is you go from one S to to US 22 P. The three of us, the three P. For us etcetera. And remember gammy mission involves the excitation or the absorption of energy gets into an excited state. So you could actually have an electron skipping an entire orbital, Like it's supposed to be in the two s. But it gains so much energy, it skips to s. And goes to two p. Or you could have an electron gaining even more energy and going from two s. 23 s. So if we look the one that fits this excited state or this gamma emission state would have to be sodium because we're supposed to see one S followed by two S, followed by two P, Followed by three s. But what must have happened, this electron in here must have absorbed energy and therefore able to jump to a higher energy state. So the next one would be three p. So it skipped the three s. and went straight to three p. So this represents an element that has gained sufficient energy to become excited, which represents a gamma emission. So, remember Yemen mission may not change your atomic mass or atomic number like alpha decay or beta decay, but it still does affect the atom in some way

