Gamma Emission Concept 2

now we're gonna say a gamma particle can be represented by 0/0. And the gamma symbol is this. Now you're gonna say because it's 0/0. You should realize that a gamma ray actually does not cause any change in your atomic mass or atomic number. And because of that we usually see it happening with alpha decay or beta decay. But what's the whole purpose of gamma mission then? Well we're gonna say when it comes to gamma mission it has to do with the absorption of energy. So here we're gonna say this wavy live line represents energy and this electron is in our first shell in our atom. So here in absorption the electron is gonna absorb that excess energy and become excited and use that extra energy just absorbed to jump up to either a higher shell number or to a higher orbital number. So basically if you go from one s to to us. So you're going from the first shell To the 2nd. Show that represents absorption. You could also go from the three s. 23 D. You can script skip three P. Altogether and just jump up straight to three D. Both of these examples represent absorption. The first one represents absorption when you jump from one shell to a higher shell and then the three S. The three D. Represents you absorbing energy and jumping up from a lower orbital to a higher orbital within the same shell. Both of them begin with the number three. So they're both within the third shell of your atom. But D orbital's have more energy than S orbital's. So if we saw this we'd have 40 over 20 calcium. It undergoes a gammy mission. And we'd say that that calcium has an electron that have just absorbed um energy and it's gonna become excited. So we put a little asterisks by it to show that it's in an excited state. So that would represent a gamma emission. Now we're gonna say that gamma particles they have the lowest ionizing power but they have the highest penetrating power. So if you're ever exposed to gamma mission like gamma radiation, it's basically a done deal, you're not gonna survive. Gamma radiation is extremely toxic to living tissue and biological systems. So any exposure to even the smallest amount of gamma radiation would completely eviscerate all the living cells and tissues within your body. So it has the lowest ionizing power, but it's still extremely dangerous.

Hide transcripts