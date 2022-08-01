Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 3

for C. We have a lot of carbon and hydrogen is here. We can ignore those parts because here's the major force H is connected to end. Hydrogen bonding is a stronger force than London dispersion because it has aged connected to end here, we're going to say that this is hpe bonding. H bonding is a polar force. Okay. And in this example, we have h connected to F. This is also HB bonding and it's also a polar force. Both are pollers who will definitely make a solution. Now, one thing we need to talk about here is this compound and see has a lot of carbons with it. Let's say we're trying to dissolve Ah, compound that had a lot of carbons in water. What we need to realize here is that the Mork carbons your compound has, the more non polar it becomes. This is an important concept for Kem one. And also for those of you who are gonna take organic one on organic too. We're going to say the mawr carbons associated with the compound the more non polar it becomes and the less soluble it becomes in water, the less of it will dissolve to form a solution. We're gonna say the cut off is once you get upto five carbons or higher, that compound becomes very non polar and it becomes incredibly difficult to dissolve it in water. So if we're looking at two compounds ch three c h two ch two ch 20 h and Ohh ch two ch two c h two c h 20 H. And your professor wanted you to determine which one is more soluble in water. We're gonna say both have the same number of carbons. Both have four carbons. So there's somewhat dissolvable in water because water, it's inter molecular forces h bonding. And here we have hte connected toe O h connected to O H connected toe. So part of this compound does have h bonding. That's what makes it soluble somewhat in water. Now we're gonna say that the second structure is more soluble because the second structure has Maura wages. So the mawr O H is you have the more NHS you have, the more HFS you have, the more H bonding you'll possess And the more H bonding you possess, the more you'll be able to dissolve in water So if we're comparing these two weeks, say the second one is more dissolvable in water. Now let's say we had C H 30 h or CH three ch two h Okay, Both have a weight, so both have H bonding. But the second structure has mawr carbons, so it's less soluble in water. The top one has H bonding because of the O. H. And it only has one carbon, so it would be more soluble. So just make a little note on this. The more carbons we have, the more non polar the mawr, o h n h and H F, the more H bonding you'll possess and the more soluble you'll be in water.

Hide transcripts