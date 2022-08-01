Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 1

For this example, we have to identify the inter molecular forces present in both the soggy in a solvent. Here, it's safe to assume either one is a solid or the solvent and predict whether a solution will form between the two. So again, remember fundamentally, for solution to form, both should be polar or both should be non polar. If they're both the same and polarity, they will mix together to form a solution. If we take a look at the first one, we have CCL four and P four. Well, p four is the easy one. We say that any time we have non metals connected to themselves or by themselves, their non polar by default, if you're non polar, your inter molecular forces London dispersion, that's not as important. Fundamentally, we need to just know if it's polar or non polar here. CCL four. We've drawn this already. Remember Siegel's in the center. It has four valence electrons. We have four chlorine. Each one has seven valence electrons. Central element has no lone pairs, so we use rule one. A central element must be connected to the same elements it is, and central element must be less electro negative than the surrounding elements. So it follows Rule One A and one B. So it's definitely non polar. Yeah, Now, because both are non polar, they will form a solution. We could also say that they both since they're both non polar, they're both London dispersion. So if you have to identify the Inter molecular Force would say both are London dispersion.

