Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1

Why was it so important that we identify a compound is polar or non polar? Well, because we're going to say that compounds with the same inter molecular force or polarity will dissolve into each other toe form a solution. Now we're gonna say that if you have a polar and a polar, they're going to mix together. Well, if you have a non polar in a polar there polarities air different so they won't be able to dissolve into each other to form a solution. Now we're gonna say, according to the theory of likes, dissolve likes. Basically, the two compounds have to have the same inter molecular force. If they have the same inter molecular force, they have the same polarity. But they could also have different inter molecular forces. So let's say one compound had hydrogen bonding and the other one had dipole dipole. That's okay because hydrogen bonding and dipole dipole are both polar forces. So because they're both still polar, they'll be able to dissolve with you one another. But let's say one had dipole dipole and the other one had London dispersion. Dipole dipole is polar. London dispersion is non polar because of their differences in polarity, they will not mix. Also, we're going to say that there is a difference between a mixture and a solution. We're gonna say mixtures. We've talked about this so many weeks ago. Mixtures come in two types we have homogeneous or homogenous or hetero genius. We're gonna say homogeneous mixtures mixed together. They dissolve into each other and we're gonna say that heterogeneous mixtures do not mix oil and water is a good example that we've talked about. They won't mix because why oils are non polar solvents. Their non polar water, on the other hand, is polar. As a result, polar and non polar do not mix. That's why oil and water don't mix together at all. So mixtures come in these two types Ah, solution. All solutions are just homogeneous mixtures. So remember the difference. Mixtures come in two types that can either be hetero genius. What were they mixed together or homogeneous, where they mix together or heterogeneous where they don't all solutions are just homogeneous mixtures. In a solution, we can dissolve both things into each other, so they do mix

