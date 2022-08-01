Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 4

Now let's look at this Final One D. So we're gonna say, Let's look at the easier one. We have h connected to end here. So it's going to be HBO bonding for its inter molecular force, which is a polar force. But now we have to figure out what the heck is the force and I f four minus here. It's not easy to see, so we have to draw it out and we have to draw because we know it's not Ionic. We know it doesn't have a bonding, so it's not one of those two. This compound is gonna either be dipole dipole if it's polar or London dispersion. If it's non polar now, the only way we can tell that is if we draw it out. So I will go in the center because I is less electoral negative. I is in group 78 so it has seven Valence electrons. Then we have four Florence, Florence and groups seven A. So it has seven valence electrons, flooring. Onley makes one bond. So they go the bonds now also remember that minus one means what minus one means we gain another electron. So we're gonna add one more electron to the mix. Okay, So 123 There was one here also. Okay, so we're gonna say, How many electrons do we have left? We have on unpaid electron here, here, and these two are paired up. So you see those two electrons that are separated Bring them close together. We should pair up our lone pairs. So there they go. So we have to lone pairs. Now we go over the rules. It has lone pairs around the central element. So we're gonna use the rules for rule to. So first, the central element must be connected to the same elements. Aydin is only connected to florins to the central element. Must be less electoral negative. The central element is less electoral negative. So it follows to be to see we use dipole arrows to point to the more electro negative element. So this type of arrow points to flooring. It gets canceled out by this dipole era which has in the opposite direction. This type of arrow points to flooring and it gets canceled out by this type of arrow that points to the other flooring. So all our element dipole arrows cancel out then we have a lone pair, diaper arrow that points this way and one that points the opposite way, so they also cancel each other out. So based on all the rules for rule to this compound is non polar. And because this element is non polar, its forces London dispersion. But here's the most important thing. One is non Poland. One is polar because their differences in polarity no solution is formed. So that's what we'd say for a part deep now. Hopefully, guys are working towards being able to draw these compounds faster and being able to identify the inter molecular force. When it comes to solutions for the solution of form, both compounds need to be polar or both need to be non polar likes, dissolve likes. Now that we've seen this, I want you guys to attempt to do this practice question on your own. So in this one, we have to figure out which of the following statements is our true meaning. That one could be the correct answer, or more than one answer could be the correct answers. So go over what we know about inter molecular forces about polar and non polar and I'll give you guys a huge hint if it ends with a nine methane plantain. All that means is that compound is what we call an al cane. Al canes are compounds with Onley, carbon and hydrogen, and that should be a huge hints. Keep your compound has only carbon and hydrogen. What can you say about its polarity? Is a polar or non polar?

Hide transcripts