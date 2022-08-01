Bond Angles (Simplified) Example 1

here, we're told if the H C h angle within CH four molecule is one of 9.5, What is the H&H fund angle within NH 3? All right. So, if we were to draw out CH four carbon would go on the center. Remember bonds to hydrogen? Our only single bonds, This would represent CH four. We have four bonding groups on the carbon with zero lone pairs on the carbon. NH three. So in a three would have our bonds to hydrogen. Okay, But remember if we count up the total number of valence electrons, nitrogen has five and then we have three oxygen's each one for three hydrogen, each one with one electron. Because they're a group one A So maybe eight total valence electrons. We have 246 year and we have a long pair on the nitrogen two for remaining electrons Here, the Bongo is 195. Remember we said that the presence of a lone pair reduces or decreases our bond angle. So we'd expect an H. 3 to have a bond angle that is less than 109.5. If we take a look at our options, the only one that has an angle that's less than more than 95 is option C 107.3°.

