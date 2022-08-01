Bond Angles (Simplified) Example 2

here, we need to determine the H S N. H. Von and go for the following compound. So we have 10 connected to two hydrogen tim is in group four A. So it has four valence electrons Here we have two hydrogen. Each one has one valence electron since during group one a. So that's a total of six valence electrons involved here. We would place tin in the center. It is connected to the two hydrogen. Remember hydrogen can only make single bonds. They don't follow the octet rule, they only follow the too wet rule. So if you don't have to add any additional electrons to them. So at this point we've used four of our electrons because remember each co valent bond has two electrons within it. That means we have two valence electrons remaining, which we simply place on the 10. Now, how many electron groups does the tin half? It has one lone pair and to bonding groups. So to surrounding elements. So we have three electron groups. So remember For three electron groups, the ideal bond angle is 120°. But when we have the presence of a lone pair on the central element, the ideal bond angle decreases. So all you have to say here is that we have a bond angle that is less than 120° for the following compound.

