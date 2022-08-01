Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

above angle is the angle formed by two adjacent neighbouring atoms in a molecule. And we're gonna say when the central element has zero lone pairs, it possesses what we call an ideal bond angle. Now this ideal bond angle is the optimal angle elements take in order to minimize repulsion between one another. And we're gonna say when the central element has one or more lone pairs, it's ideal, bond angle will be decreased. So for example, a particular here we said that the bond angle is the angle by two adjacent neighbouring atoms in a molecule. So you'll have a central element, It will be connected to two surrounding elements. And you're gonna say that the angle bond angle is this portion here, if we have three surrounding elements, the bond angle would be here. It would also be here as well as here. And if we had a lone pair, the bond angle would be in here. Now again remember once we have a lone pair on our central element, the bond angles going to decrease. This decrease will be represented as a blue image for a smaller bond angle. All right, so now that we know what a bond angle is and how lone pairs helped to reduce our ideal bond angle values, Let's pick on the next video and take a deeper look in terms of the exact values with these bond angles.

