Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 2

here, we can say that bond angles can further differentiate molecules that possess the same number of electron groups. So when we have two electron groups, them is we have only one possibility are central element having to surrounding elements. In that case we have an ideal bond angle because our central element can't have a lone pair, So for electron group of to the ideal bond angle is 180°. When we have three electron groups around the central element, we have two possibilities. One were the central element just has three bonding groups And zero lone pairs. In this case because there are no lone pairs on the central element, we have an ideal bond angle of 120°. But remember, another possibility exists where we could have two bonding groups And one lone pair. The presence of the lone pair means that our bond angle will decrease from its ideal value. All you need to say at this point is if the ideal bond angle for three electron groups is 1 20 Then when it gets decreased it'll be less than 120. You don't have to give an exact number. You can just say less than 120. All right, So when we have four electron groups, we have three possibilities. We have four bonding groups, zero lone pairs, zero lone pairs means we have an ideal bond angle of 109. degrees, But we also have three bonding groups and one lone pair. So here we just say that our bond angle now is less than one of 9.5. And then we have our last possible option to bonding groups to lone pairs. Here We expect the bonding the bond angle to be again less than one of 9.5. And in fact, we'd say that it's even a little bit less than 195 than this one, because the presence of more lone pairs only helps to further reduce the bond angle. So just remember when we have no lone pairs on the central element, we have an ideal bond angle. The inclusion of any lone pairs after this means that our bond angle will be decreased from this ideal bond angle value.

