Atoms and the Periodic Table
Problem 81b
Textbook Question

Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element: (4.4, 4.5) ¹⁶₈X ¹⁶₉X ¹⁸₁₀X ¹⁷₈X ¹⁸₈X c. Which atoms have the same mass number?

Verified Solution
