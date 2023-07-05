Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryAtoms and the Periodic TableIsotopes
3:47 minutes
Problem 83
Textbook Question

Indicate if the atoms in each pair have the same number of protons, neutrons, or electrons. (4.4, 4.5) c. ⁴⁰₁₈Ar, ³⁹₁₇Cl

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
24
Was this helpful?
4:36m

Watch next

Master Isotopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
04:36
Isotopes
Jules Bruno
653
5
03:57
Isotopes Example 1
Jules Bruno
534
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.