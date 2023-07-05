Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryAtoms and the Periodic TableIsotopes
9:38 minutes
Problem 85
Textbook Question

For each representation of a nucleus A through E, write the atomic symbol and identify which are isotopes. (4.4, 4.5) Proton (red) Neutron (white) a.

Verified Solution
clock
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
44
Was this helpful?
4:36m

Watch next

Master Isotopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
04:36
Isotopes
Jules Bruno
653
5
03:57
Isotopes Example 1
Jules Bruno
533
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.