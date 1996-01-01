(•••) LOOKING AHEAD Consider the Cope rearrangement, a reaction we describe in Chapter 20.





(a) Using the knowledge we have gained here in Chapter 9, suggest a one-step, concerted mechanism that explains the formation of B from A.

(b) Which side of the reaction would you expect to be favored? Justify your answer.

(c) Which product, A or B, would you expect to be hydrogenated with the more exothermic heat of hydrogenation?





<IMAGE>