9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
Problem 9.51
(•••) LOOKING AHEAD Consider the Cope rearrangement, a reaction we describe in Chapter 20.
(a) Using the knowledge we have gained here in Chapter 9, suggest a one-step, concerted mechanism that explains the formation of B from A.
(b) Which side of the reaction would you expect to be favored? Justify your answer.
(c) Which product, A or B, would you expect to be hydrogenated with the more exothermic heat of hydrogenation?
