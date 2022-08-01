The energy states of 3 different Newman Projections.

So let's go ahead and start off by defining what the dia he'd roll angle is okay. The DIA he'd roll angle is defined by theta. Okay, so theta is just a variable. That means England. Okay. And what it does is it describes the rotation between the two largest groups relative to each other. Okay, so basically the largest group in the front on that front carbon largest group on the back carbon where they are relative to each other, that's gonna tell you your diary drill angle. So, for example, if my two largest groups are overlapping each other perfectly like that, Okay, By the way, I just want to point out that there is a mistake on mine. How? It says ch three should be ch two on then ch three. So don't let that freak you out. Okay, So anyway, so if they're perfectly overlapping, that means that the difference in their angle is zero. Because as you go further around, your angle gets bigger, but they're perfectly overlapping. So the diet usual angle in this case would be zero. And this confirmation is called eclipse. Okay? And the eclipse confirmation is the one where both of the group's overlap each other perfectly. Okay, this happens to be the confirmation with the highest energy. Okay, Why would that be? Well, it turns out that large, bulky groups don't like to be next to each other. Why? Because they feel crowded. Remember that big, bulky groups, They don't just have atoms. They also have electrons, and electrons are negative. So if you put a bunch of these electrons together, they're going to repel each other. So it's a really bad idea for these groups toe overlap each other so perfectly. So this is gonna be highest energy. And what that means is lowest stability. Okay? Energy and stability are inverse of each other. Okay, They're opposites. Okay, so then let's look at the next one. The next one would be if the diarrhea angle is 60 degrees, 60 degrees just means that they are not perfectly overlapping, but they're also not perfectly far away. They're just, like, kind of like, you know, maybe like a I don't know, like, two o'clock. Okay. And at a 60 degree angle, Um, that is going to be called a weird word that's gonna be called Gosh. Okay. And gosh, is just you could say it's when they're adjacent to each other. They're not overlapping, but they're still not as far away as possible. So in this case, you see how it's visualized. There. Now, this one is knots. Amazing. But it's not as bad as the other one. Okay, so what I'm trying to say here is that the gosh confirmation. It's not as unstable as eclipsed, but it's also not as good as it could be. So I'm just gonna say, here it has, like, middle energy, okay? And that's a terrible word to use. Okay, but middle meaning just that it's not as bad as eclipse. So that would also mean kind of like middle stability. Okay, cool. So now we're gonna go onto our last one. Our last one is what if the diarrhea angle is 180 degrees? That means that they're perfectly apart from each other. Okay, If they're perfectly apart from each other, that means that they're the furthest way they can get. And that means this is gonna be called anti or anti. The anti confirmation and the anti confirmation is where your two largest groups are opposite. That one's gonna be the lowest energy. And by lowest energy, that would obviously mean most stable

