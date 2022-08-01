How to draw a Newman Projection Energy Diagram.

So what I want to do is I want a plot, an energy diagram with thes degrees. And I want to show you guys what that means and how that actually translates. Okay, Now, I know this is gonna be your first interaction with an energy diagram or one of your first interactions, so I'm just gonna explain how this works. All right? Energy is on the Y axis over here. And as you go up, you basically get less stable. Is that cool on? Then, on the x axis, I'm gonna have the DIA. He'd roll angle. Okay, so I'm gonna go ahead and start off at zero zero degrees, and then I'm gonna go by groups of 60. So I'm gonna have 60 1 20 1 2 40 300 and then 3. 60. Is that cool? All right. So what I want to do is go ahead and start off. We don't have numbers, and I don't want you toe worry about exact numbers. I just want to get a general pattern of what this is gonna look like as it rotates. So, basically, what I'm doing is I'm drawing a map off. What? The energy and stability. Looks like as this bond rotates a full cycle or whatever. Okay, so let's go ahead and start off with 00 degrees is what kind of energy is it? Highest, Lowest middle. What is it? Zero degrees is eclipsed. That means that they're perfectly overlapped, which means that this is gonna be the highest energy. So I wanna pick a point that's really high on my energy diagram. Do I need to know exactly what energy? No, I just wanna pick a high point. Is that cool? Now, let's look at 60 degrees. 60 degrees would be. Gosh, we said that Gosh is more stable, then eclipse. So what I should do is I should pick up a spot that's lower, so I'm gonna pick a spot, like, right here. All right. So that means that as I rotate from 0 to 60 I'm getting better. My energy is getting less. Which means that my I'm also getting more stable. Is that cool? All right, so then we go toe 1 20. Okay, Well, actually, let xgo one 81st. Since that's the one that we actually have plotted out. And then we'll go one. We'll do the one twenties. Okay, so for 1 80 1 80 would be that they're perfectly far apart, which means that they're the most stable that it's ever going to get. So 1 80. Where should I plot that point? I should plot that point at the lowest point of my graph. That's gonna be the most stable point on my graph. All right, cool. So then let's go ahead and plot Thies again for if we kept going. So if I basically if I added another degrees, I would get back to the 60 degrees spot, but I would get to the 60 degrees spot the other way. And then finally, after 360 degrees, I would get back to a full cycle where they're overlapping again. So then I would pick a high spot. Okay, Now I know that it's difficult to visualize what? That maybe that second blue spot looked like. So I actually draw it. So remember that this first read one would just be like this. It would be, Let's say you have X and X and their overlapping Okay, so that would be our and then you have basically all these early ages. Okay? I'm just writing X because I don't want to draw the entire thing, Okay? Actually, yeah, that's fine. Well, actually on it says here to plot drug down the C three C four bond of heck seen. Okay, What does that mean? We should actually talk about that. I'm sorry. I forgot to mention that. Okay. What that means is that they want us to show down the bond of the third Carbon in the fourth Carbon. What the different energy levels would be notice that what's coming off of the first half would be an ethyl group. And what's coming off of the second half would be an ethyl group is well, because the two in the middle are the part that are in the Newman projection. Those two are the front and the back of the Newman projection. Okay, so what that means is that I could just instead of writing x X, I could just right e t e t where e t stands for Ethel. Okay. And that's actually really common abbreviation of Ethel is just to write ET. Okay, now let's go down to 60. 60 would mean that now one of the Ethel's is still facing the top. But now the other Ethel is to the side. Does that make sense? Cool. So another a little bit more stable than 1 80 would mean that one ethyl is facing up and one Ethel's facing down. Okay, well, then where am I getting this other blue spot from? While the other blue spot would be if I just continued rotating this. What I would eventually get is that this it is still the top. But then now this ET just got 60 degrees away again. But now it's on the other side. And then finally, this one would be, if the overlap again. All right, So now you're probably wondering, with one twenties with 1 20 is actually don't have a name that we use often in organic chemistry. But you could imagine that What's happening is that the one twenties I'm gonna get a e t here. And then I'm also gonna get an e t here overlapping with an H h h. So that means that for the one twenty's, everything is overlapping again. Okay, so that means this is actually gonna be a higher energy point. So this one would actually be appear somewhere. And then this one would also be appear somewhere. Okay, so now we finally got our energy diagram. All we have to do is connect the dots, and when we connect the dots, we're gonna get something. Looks like this basically down here, then up. Send down, then up, then down. And then back up. Okay. And that is your energy diagram as you rotate along the bond. What that basically says is that you start off with worst spot, then you go 60 degrees and it gets a lot better. Then you go 120 degrees. It gets worse again. Then you go 1 80 it gets the best thing. You come back and you do to 40 and that's pretty bad because everything's overlapping. Then you do 300 that is a little bit better than 2. 40. Because now things air staggered. And then finally, 3 60 is the same. A zero. Okay, I know it looks silly with me during the whole clock thing, but hopefully that helps you guys relate to this diagram. Now, the reason I went in such depth with this diagram is that some professors want you to be able to draw this or at least recognize what's going on with these dia hydro angle diagrams. Okay, so I just want you guys to understand that hopefully now you should easily know that anti is the best. Eclipses the worst and gosh is in the middle, and you should also be familiar with their diet federal angles.

