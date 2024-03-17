11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
Problem 11.61
Assessments 11.57–11.61 should be answered in order. Each question should be used to help you answer the next. At the end of these assessments, you should have learned a new skill.
(••••) Cyclizations can be carried out under radical conditions involving Bu₃SnH and a catalytic amount of AIBN. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction. [Pay close attention to the bonds formed and broken in developing your mechanism. It may be helpful to number the carbons.]
<IMAGE>
