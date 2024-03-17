Assessments 11.57–11.61 should be answered in order. Each question should be used to help you answer the next. At the end of these assessments, you should have learned a new skill.





(••••) Cyclizations can be carried out under radical conditions involving Bu₃SnH and a catalytic amount of AIBN. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction. [Pay close attention to the bonds formed and broken in developing your mechanism. It may be helpful to number the carbons.]





<IMAGE>