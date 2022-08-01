EAS Review

Alright, guys. So now I just want to switch gears a little bit and talk about the most important mechanism that benzene undergoes. And that mechanism is called Electra Filic. Aromatic substitution. So in prior videos, we've already discussed that benzene really doesn't like to react with anything. And the reason is because it doesn't want to break its air. Metis ity. We've already learned how to test for air authenticity, and we know that if any of those four tests of air Metis City are broken, the molecule become less stable. So let's look back at a reaction that we learned a long time ago and see how that would apply to benzene. Like, for example, halogen nation Halogen nation was a reaction that took a di atomic halogen halogen nation and added it across a double bond and you would wind up getting a die. Hey, light is a product. Now that we have three double bonds, you may think that halogen issue would happen three times and just completely halogen it the ring. But now we understand why this reaction is not favored, right? Because the product is gonna be non aromatic. Why would this molecule the non aromatic. What rule is it breaking? Well written here? This is not fully conjugated, right? Since it's not fully conjugated, a not fully conjugated product is. Guess what? It's less stable because now this molecule doesn't have Air Mississippi to help it out. So what that basically means is that typical addition. Reactions across double bonds are shot. They're not gonna work on benzene. So how can we get bending to react with anything? Well, let's theorize. Here, let's be scientists. If we could somehow get benzene to react in a substitution reaction instead of an addition reaction like for example, let's get some re agent and get it to switch out with one of the hydrogen. This is not a mechanism, by the way. I'm just saying, If you could just get them to switch, then your final product would remain aromatic. So this is the thought process that we go through when we say, Hey, if we're looking for reaction is gonna work on benzene, it needs to preserve air. Metis idiot. The end. Well, how do we do that? It turns out, guys that very, very strong electro files that would be like an E plus right. Electrify all. It's an electron lover. Okay? Something with the positive charge can temporarily disrupt the air. Metis city to create a substitution product as long as by the end of the reaction, it goes back to being an aromatic compound. Okay, this process is what we call Electra Filic, Aromatic substitution or what? I'm going to continue. Just call E A s for short, okay? And this is by far the most important mechanism of benzene and one that we're gonna spend several hours discussing in the next few videos. All right, so let's go ahead and take a look at the general mechanism of s.

