1. A Review of General Chemistry
Constitutional Isomers
Problem 7c
Textbook Question
1. Determine the number of elements of unsaturation in the molecular formula (C4H9N) 2. Give all nine possible structures having this formula. Remember that a double bond = one element of unsaturation a ring = one element of unsaturation a triple bond = two elements of unsaturation
