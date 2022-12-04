Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryIntro to Organic Chemistry
5:40 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook Question

There is a small portion of the periodic table that you must know to do organic chemistry. Construct this part from ­memory, using the following steps. a. From memory, make a list of the elements in the first two rows of the periodic table, together with their numbers of valence electrons b. Use this list to construct the first two rows of the periodic table. c. Organic compounds often contain sulfur, phosphorus, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. Add these elements to your ­periodic table.

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
196
Was this helpful?
2:18m

Watch next

Master Organic molecules in your everyday life. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:18
Organic molecules in your everyday life.
Johnny Betancourt
1903
25
5
00:56
What is an organic molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
987
13
2
02:17
Identifying organic molecules
Johnny Betancourt
788
13
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.