1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
4:39 minutes
Problem 1.47a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Compound X, isolated from lanolin (sheep’s wool fat), has the pungent aroma of dirty sweatsocks. A careful analysis showed that compound X contains 62.0% carbon and 10.4% hydrogen. No nitrogen or halogen was found.
a. Compute an empirical formula for compound X
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice