2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An element at room temperature was found to have a metallic luster and brittle but a poor conductor of electricity and heat. Is it a semimetal, a nonmetal, or a metal?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The element is a semimetal.
B
The element is a nonmetal.
C
The element is a metal.