here we have to determine how many electrons can be found in the seventh shell of an atom. Remember, Seventh Shell corresponds to n equals seven. When we only know the shell number. The number of electrons is just equal to two times n squared without equal two times seven squared seven squared is and multiplying it by two means that we can have, theoretically, up to 98 electrons within the chef. Some shell of a given, Adam. So that would mean that option D would be are correct answer.

