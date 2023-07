Ammonia, NH 3 , reacts with hypochlorite ion, OCl–, to produce hydrazine, N 2 H 4 . How many grams of hydrazine are produced from 115.0 g NH 3 if the reaction has a 81.5% yield?

2 NH 3 + OCl– → N 2 H­ 4 + Cl– + H 2 O