Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of odors, certain functional groups, such as amines, are known to produce 'fishy' smells due to their structure and the way they interact with receptors in our noses.
Citric Acid
Citric acid is a weak organic acid found in citrus fruits, including lemons. It has the ability to neutralize basic compounds, such as amines, which are often responsible for unpleasant odors. By reacting with these compounds, citric acid can effectively mask or eliminate the 'fishy' smell associated with fish.
Odor Neutralization
Odor neutralization refers to the process of eliminating or masking unpleasant smells through chemical reactions or absorption. In the case of lemon juice, the citric acid interacts with the odor-causing compounds, altering their structure and reducing their volatility, which diminishes the perception of the 'fishy' odor.
