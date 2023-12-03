Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of odors, certain functional groups, such as amines, are known to produce 'fishy' smells due to their structure and the way they interact with receptors in our noses. Recommended video: Guided course 1:11 1:11 Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Citric Acid Citric acid is a weak organic acid found in citrus fruits, including lemons. It has the ability to neutralize basic compounds, such as amines, which are often responsible for unpleasant odors. By reacting with these compounds, citric acid can effectively mask or eliminate the 'fishy' smell associated with fish. Recommended video: Guided course 2:31 2:31 Citric Acid Cycle Summary Concept 12