The reverse reaction of hydration is dehydration. The dehydration of an alcohol involves removing an OH from one carbon and an H from the carbon next to it to form an alkene. In glycolysis, the enzyme enolase catalyzes the dehydration of 2-phosphoglycerate to form phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP), which contains a carbon–carbon double bond. Complete the reaction below by drawing the structure of PEP.

<IMAGE>