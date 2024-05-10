14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
2:10 minutes
Problem 80
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The reverse reaction of hydration is dehydration. The dehydration of an alcohol involves removing an OH from one carbon and an H from the carbon next to it to form an alkene. In glycolysis, the enzyme enolase catalyzes the dehydration of 2-phosphoglycerate to form phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP), which contains a carbon–carbon double bond. Complete the reaction below by drawing the structure of PEP.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?