26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Translation: Protein Synthesis
Problem 17.65e
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
e. What is the amino acid order if an insertion mutation adds a G to the beginning of the mRNA segment?
