GOB Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Solutions
Solution Stoichiometry
8:56 minutes
Problem 94
Textbook Question
How many milliliters of 0.150 M BaCl₂ are needed to react completely with 35.0 mL of 0.200 M Na₂SO₄? How many grams of BaSO₄ will be formed?
Verified Solution
8m
3:10m
