GOB ChemistryGases, Liquids and SolidsChemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Problem 44
A sample of argon gas has a volume of 735 mL at a pressure of 1.20 atm and a temperature of 112 °C. What is the final volume of the gas, in milliliters, when the pressure and temperature of the gas sample are changed to the following, if the amount of gas does not change? a. 658 mmHg and 281 K

