Problem 23.29 Textbook Question Textbook Question Draw an 18-carbon unsaturated fatty acid that contains two carbon–carbon double bonds, one on carbon 6 and one on carbon 9 (count starting with the carboxyl carbon). Is this a "straight-chain" molecule or a "bent" molecule?

