19. Enzymes
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
Problem 16.44a
Pepsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes proteins, functions in the stomach at an optimum pH of 1.5 to 2.0. How is the rate of a pepsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?
a. changing the pH to 5.0
