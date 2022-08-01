Significant Figures Calculations Concept 2

now, when either adding, subtracting different numbers. The final answer will contain the least decimal places. If we take a look at this example, it says performed the following calculation to the right number of sick things. Now, if our answer is based on the least number of decimal places, that's gonna have a direct impact on the number of significant figures. If we take a look here, it says we have four or 2.9 minus to 12.2 plus 2.671 If we look at these values, this one has two decimal places. This one here has one decimal place, and this one here has three decimal places. Based on that, we're going with the least number of decimal places are answer can only have one decimal place at the end. When we punch all this in, we get 1 92 561 We can only have one decimal place to the right of that five. There's a six there. That means we have to round up. So this is 1 82 6 as our final answer. And if you wanted to talk about the number of sick figs you'd move from left to right. Our first non zero number is this one and counting all the way through, we'd have four sig figs at the end. By following this least number of decimal places, it has a direct impact on the number of sick figs. In our final answer up to this point, we've kept multiplication and division separate from addition and subtraction. But what happens when you mix them together to find out what to do? Click on the next video.

