Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:
b. The energy level of the products is higher than that of the reactants.
b. In the body, the synthesis of proteins requires energy.
a. CH4(g) + 2O2(g) ∆ CO2(g) + 2H2O(g) + 802kJ
The equation for the formation of silicon tetrachloride from silicon and chlorine is
Si(s) + 2Cl2(g) → SiCl4(g) + 157 kcal
b. Is the energy of the product higher or lower than the energy of the reactants?
In photosynthesis, green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose (C6H12O6) according to the following equation:
6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(aq) + 6 O2(g)
b. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
Is the total enthalpy (H) of the reactants for an endothermic reaction greater than or less than the total enthalpy of the products?
The vaporization of Br2 from the liquid to the gas state requires 7.4 kcal/mol (31.0 kJ/mol).
a. What is the sign of ∆H for this process? Write a reaction showing heat as a product or reactant.