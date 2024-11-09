3:55 minutes 3:55 minutes Problem 20.62 Textbook Question Textbook Question Amylose (a form of starch) and cellulose are both polymers of glucose. What is the main structural difference between them? What roles do these two polymers have in nature?

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked