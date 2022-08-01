Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 2

here we're going to say that central elements with three electron groups can have either zero or one long pair, which gives us two possible molecular geometries. All right. So we have three electron groups. And the possibilities are you have three bonding groups surrounding elements and zero long pairs. Or you could have two bonding groups and one lone pair. Remember adding up your bonding groups and your lone pairs together gives you back the number of electrons groups. So with three bonding groups and zero lone pairs, we have this example carbon is connected to three surrounding elements. The visual representation will be our central element in black and these three surrounding elements here. This would be tribunal or tribunal plainer or planner. Let's look at when you have two bonding groups in one lone pair Here we have in the center. It has to bonding groups in the form of those chorines and has one lone pair here. The representation would look like this here, you would have to add in the fact that the lone pair is there which is causing this bending of the bond. Now this particular shape goes by a few different names. You might see it written is bent. Mhm. Others might see it written as V shaped. Yeah. Or you might see it as angular. Yeah. Now the first to kind of make sense. It's not a straight line, it's bent. Also V shape makes sense because it's an upside down. V angular is a little bit tricky but realized here that any one of these three names are associated with this particular shape where you have to bonding groups and one lone pair on the central element. And remember when you have three electron groups total, you can either have this as your molecular geometry or this as your molecular geometry.

