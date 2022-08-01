Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Example 2

determine the molecular geology for the following ion of NH four positive otherwise known as the ammonium ion. So nitrogen is in group five a. So we have five valence electrons, Hydrogen in Group one a. And there's four of them then remember a plus one charge means we've lost an electron. So we subtract this from the total, that means we have eight total valence electrons. Nitrogen will go in the centre because hydrogen can never go in the center, hydrogen only makes single bonds. Yeah, remember each covalin bond that we just drew represents two valence electrons. So we just used all eight of our electrons leaving us with none left because it's an ion we put it in brackets and the charge in the type top right corner. At this point we would say that our central element has connected to it for bonding groups And it has zero lone pairs. Remember when you have four bonding groups and zero lone pairs, your molecular geometry would be tetra head roll. So we say here that your molecular geometry for the ammonium ion is tetra federal. If we wanted to draw it in the correct way with our by our visual representation, it would look closer to something like this. The shape is a little bit weird and jarring when you look at it. So it's ok if you want to draw it as the first option that I drew, and again, you still put it in brackets with the charge in the top right corner.

