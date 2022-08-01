Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Example 1

determine the molecular geometry for following molecule. We have boron in three. Corinne's. Alright so boron is in group three, A. Chlorine is in group seven a. And there are three of them. So that's a total of 24 valence electronics. We place boron in the center and it's gonna form single bonds with the surrounding elements. Remember to provide enough electrons to the surrounding elements. So they each follow the octet rule where they have eight electrons around them. I just now used all the electrons. I don't have any electrons remaining here. We'd say that are central element has what it has three bonding groups. Zero lone pairs. Remember we have three bonding groups and zero lone pairs. Your molecular geometry would be tribunal planner also I could see that it was gonna be triggering a planer beforehand. So that's why I drew it in this way. Remember the visualizations that I provided for each of the shapes. Means you need to draw it that way. So they could really represent the true shape of the molecule. Now, if you don't see it initially go back and readjust your shape to make it look like this. Okay, So it should look something close as possible to the visualization in the videos that I've previously shown. Right? So just remember in this particular case, we're dealing with trivial planner for this particular molecule.

