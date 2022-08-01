Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1

Now the molecular geometry is seen as the true shape of a molecule. That takes into account differences in a repulsion between lone pairs and surrounding elements, we're gonna say because of this, they treat lone pairs and surrounding elements as different. Yeah, So let's take a look at two electron systems. So to electronic group systems were going to say this is where central elements with two electronic groups have zero lone pairs to give only one possible molecular geometry. Right? So the number of electrons says to the number of bonding groups would be too, and a number of lone pairs on the central element would be zero. So here to some good examples, we have beryllium chloride. Here we have carbon dioxide and here we have hydro scion IQ acid and all of them, the central element is connected to two bonding groups. And again, it doesn't matter if you're double bonded, triple bonded or single bonded to that surrounding element. It only counts once the visible visual representation is we have our central element and we have to surrounding groups or to surrounding elements. Because of this, we're going to see the molecular geometry would be linear. So when it comes to our molecular geometry, where the electron group number is two, you can only have a linear shape.

