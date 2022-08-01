Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 3

Here, we're going to say that central elements with four electron groups can have anywhere from 0-2 long pairs to give us three possible molecular geometries. So here we have four electron groups. And that can translate to having four electron bonding groups and zero lone pairs or three bonding groups in one long pair Or two of each. Realize here when you add up your bonding groups with your lone pairs. Yeah, it should give you back a total of four for the number of electrons groups. Now when we have four Bondi groups and zero lone pairs here we have a good example of CH four. The visual representation is the way you should draw it when illustrating these different types of molecules here. The molecular geometry would be tetra federal For the next one. When it's three bonding groups in one long pair, we have a good example in Ammonia, which is NH three. That one lone pair is up here. If you would've visually represent this, it would look like a pyramid. And that's why the name here is Tribunal Pure Middle Tribunal because it's three corners of this pyramid and pyramid. All because it's a pyramid. Now when it's two and two, this is interesting because when it's two and two, we know that we have long players here which is causing the spending. And there was a long pair up here here. We've seen these terms before. When it's two and two, it's bent V shaped or angular. So if you watch my previous video, you would know that when we drew uh to bonding groups in one lone pair, it also had these same shapes of bent V shaped and angular. So just remember, it also applies when we have to bonding groups and two lone pairs on the central element. Now again, when the more electron groups we have on the central element, the more possible shapes that arise when we have four electron groups. We have these three possible shapes that arise, and for that last one, you could use any of those three names bent, V shaped, or angular. They all mean the same thing.

