GOB ChemistryGases, Liquids and SolidsStandard Temperature and Pressure
Problem 77
A weather balloon is partially filled with helium to allow for expansion at high altitudes. At STP, a weather balloon is filled with enough helium to give a volume of 25.0 L. At an altitude of 30.0 km and ―35 ⁰C, it has expanded to 2460 L. The increase in volume causes it to burst and a small parachute returns the instruments to Earth. (8.5, 8.6) b. What is the final pressure, in millimeters of mercury, of the helium inside the balloon when it bursts?

