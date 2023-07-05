A weather balloon is partially filled with helium to allow for expansion at high altitudes. At STP, a weather balloon is filled with enough helium to give a volume of 25.0 L. At an altitude of 30.0 km and ―35 ⁰C, it has expanded to 2460 L. The increase in volume causes it to burst and a small parachute returns the instruments to Earth. (8.5, 8.6)
b. What is the final pressure, in millimeters of mercury, of the helium inside the balloon when it bursts?
