Addition and Subtraction Calculations 1

using the method discussed above. Determine the answer. The following question. So here it's 8.17 times 10 to the eight plus 1.25 times 10 to the nine. 10 to the nine is the larger power. So that's the larger value. So that would mean that we need to convert the smaller value to match that same exponents. So here we have 10 to the eight. So we need to increase it by one. Now, if we're trying to increase the exponents by one, So we're gonna increase by one. That means that we're gonna have to decrease your coefficient by one decimal place. So remember, there is ah, reciprocal or opposite relationship between your coefficient and your exponents. Whatever happens toe one, the opposite happens to the other. So we're gonna need to make this numbers this coefficient value smaller. That my power of eight can increase to become the power of nine. So I'm gonna take this decimal. I'm gonna move it over one so that we go from 8. point And by making that smaller, this just became larger. So plus 1.25 times to the nine. Now that both of them have the same exact exponents, I can finally add them together. The exponents stays constant and all I'm doing now is I'm adding 0.817 plus 1. So when I add those two together gives me 2. times 10 to the ninth. But remember, when we're adding or subtracting coefficients, we want the least number of decimal places. So for the first value, we have three decimal places. Remember, decimal places are the numbers to the right of the decimal point. This has three decimal places. This year has two decimal places. So my answer at the end must have two decimal places total. So we're gonna have to round this 22.7 There will be times 10 to the nine. So that would be my final answer here. Following the rules that we observed up above

