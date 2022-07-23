Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:
a. The label on a bottle reads 10 mg of furosemide per 1 mL.
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
a. 10 mg of Atarax per 5 mL of Atarax syrup
At Sandra's clinic, the medications in a. to d. are used. Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each:
A patient has approximately 83 mL of blood pumping by their heart at each beat. By assuming they have a pulse of 75 beats per minute it is calculated that the patient pumps 8.964 x 106 mL in one day. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.
For 7 hours, an intravenous bag delivers medication to a patient at a rate of 2.75 drops a second with a mass of 42 mg per drop. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.
The dispensing of prescription drugs are usually prescribed in units of mg per kg of body weight. A new prescription drug has a recommended dosage of 11 mg/kg. A 75 lb child requires three tablets each weighing 125 mg for their recommended dosage. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.