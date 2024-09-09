Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Transport Chain (ETC) The Electron Transport Chain is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that facilitate the transfer of electrons from electron donors like NADH to electron acceptors. This process generates a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis through oxidative phosphorylation. Understanding the ETC is crucial for identifying where NADH is oxidized. Recommended video: Guided course 3:10 3:10 Intro to Electron Transport Chain Concept 1

NADH Oxidation NADH is oxidized in the Electron Transport Chain, specifically at Complex I (NADH dehydrogenase). During this process, NADH donates electrons, which are then passed through the chain, ultimately leading to the reduction of oxygen to water. This oxidation is essential for cellular respiration and energy production. Recommended video: Guided course 0:51 0:51 Oxidative Phosphorylation Concept 2