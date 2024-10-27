3:38 minutes 3:38 minutes Problem 23.35 Textbook Question Textbook Question Which of these fatty acids has the higher melting point? Explain why.

a. Linolenic acid b. Stearic acid

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked