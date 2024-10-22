4:06 minutes 4:06 minutes Problem 4.77 Textbook Question Textbook Question Draw the skeletal structure and give the name and omega number of the following fatty acid: CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂CH₂HC=CHCH₂HC= CHCH₂CH₂CH₂CH₂CH₂CH₂CH₂COOH

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 4m 4m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked